Top of the fifth: Joe Panik jogged about 30 feet toward first base and practically stopped. The Giants second baseman clearly thought his two-out, high fly ball down the right-field line was going foul.
Whether a breeze pushed the ball back or Panik misjudged it, the result favored San Francisco. Panik’s drive stayed fair, landing in the seats beyond the foul pole for a solo home run that gave the Giants a 1-0 lead over the Dodgers.
Andrew McCutchen followed with a double into the right-field corner, and Buster Posey walked to put two on with two outs, but Dodgers left-hander Kershaw struck out Evan Longoria. Giants 1, Dodgers 0
Bottom of fourth: Giants starter Ty Blach needed only nine pitches to retired the Dodgers in order, getting Yasiel Puig to fly to left, Enrique Hernandez to ground to third and Cody Bellinger to fly to deep center. The left-hander has thrown 60 pitches through four innings. Dodgers 0, Giants 0
Top of fourth: Clayton Kershaw wobbled again but did not fall down. Buster Posey led off with a walk, capping a seven-pitch at-bat by taking a full-count pitch that was an inch or two inside. Kershaw looked skyward in frustration after the pitch, thinking he had Posey struck out.
Evan Longoria struck out swinging at a knee-high, 88-mph slider. Hunter Pence dunked a single to shallow right-center, advancing Posey to third with one out.
Kershaw barely flinched. He struck out Brandon Belt with a wicked 74-mph curve that dropped about a foot, from Belt’s knees into the dirt, and then got Brandon Crawford to fly to shallow right, with Yasiel Puig racing in to make an inning-ending catch. Dodgers 0, Giants 0.
Bottom of third: The inning began with promise for the Dodgers, when Clayton Kershaw dug out a low-and-away, 74-mph curve and dumped a soft single into shallow left field.
But leadoff man Chris Taylor grounded into a fielder’s choice and Corey Seager hit a sharp one-hopper right to Giants pitcher Ty Blach, who fired to shortstop Brandon Crawford to start an inning-ending double play. No score through three innings.
Top of third: Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw needed only seven pitches to breeze through a one-two-three inning, getting Austin Jackson to pop out to shortstop, Joe Panik to ground out to shortstop and Andrew McCutchen to pop out to first base.
Bottom of second: After Cody Bellinger led off the inning with a groundout to second, Matt Kemp drew a walk on a full-count pitch, and Yasmani Grandal lined a single to center for the Dodgers’ first hit of the season.
The rally died quickly when Logan Forsythe grounded sharply to second baseman Joe Panik, who fielded the ball cleanly and flipped to shortstop Brandon Crawford to start an inning-ending double play. Dodgers 0, Giants 0
TOP OF THE SECOND: The Giants threatened again, putting runners on first and third with one out, but Kershaw got Brandon Crawford to pop to third and struck out pitcher Ty Blach swinging at an 88-mph fastball to escape the jam.
New Giants third baseman Evan Longoria, acquired from Tampa Bay over the winter, popped out to second to open the inning before Hunter Pence roped a 91-mph fastball into the left-field corner for a double.
Left-handed-hitting Brandon Belt, who entered with three hits in 51 career at-bats against Kershaw, looped a single to right field that bounced just in front of Yasiel Puig, forcing Pence to stop at third. Dodgers 0, Giants 0
Bottom of the first: Giants starter Ty Blach didn’t throw a pitch faster than 91 mph, but his location was spot-on to the first two batters, the left-hander striking out Chris Taylor looking at a full-count, up-and-in fastball and Corey Seager looking at a 1-and-0, low-and-away fastball.
Yasiel Puig walked and stole second on a 3-0 pitch to Enrique Hernandez, who grounded out to third to end the inning. Blach threw 25 pitches in the inning.
The Dodgers would do well to get to the Giants bullpen early, because San Francisco is without closer Mark Melancon, who was placed on the disabled list earlier Thursday because of an elbow injury.
Top of first: In what seemed like a nod to the 30-year anniversary of the Dodgers’ last World Series championship, Clayton Kershaw’s first pitch of the game against the Giants was an 88-mph fastball, taken for a strike by Austin Jackson.
Four pitches later, Jackson lined a single to left field, and Joe Panik followed with a single to right, putting runners on first and second with no outs. But Kershaw escaped the jam by getting Andrew McCutchen to ground into a 6-4-3 double play and striking out cleanup batter Buster Posey swinging at an 89-mph slider. Dodgers 0, Giants 0