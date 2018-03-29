TOP OF THE SECOND: The Giants threatened again, putting runners on first and third with one out, but Kershaw got Brandon Crawford to pop to third and struck out pitcher Ty Blach swinging at an 88-mph fastball to escape the jam.

New Giants third baseman Evan Longoria, acquired from Tampa Bay over the winter, popped out to second to open the inning before Hunter Pence roped a 91-mph fastball into the left-field corner for a double.