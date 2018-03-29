Andrea and Randy Marino of Pico Rivera would rather be nowhere else than opening day at Dodger Stadium — even after last year’s soul-crushing loss in Game 7 of the World Series.
In a nod to the Christian Holy Week, Andrea wore a Dodger blue T-shirt with a cross and Jesus’ crown of thorns and the words, “God First, Family Second, Then Dodgers Baseball.”
The married couple grabbed chili replenish and carne asada burritos in Pico Rivera and rushed to Dodger Stadium, chowing down as they sat in the queue of cars to be some of the first people into the parking lot.
In one of the final moves in constructing their opening-day roster, the Dodgers optioned outfielder Andrew Toles to triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, clearing a path for outfielder Joc Pederson and utility man Kyle Farmer to occupy the last two spots on the bench.
Toles outperformed Pederson during spring training, but will still open the season in the minors. Toles sat out the majority of the 2017 season after tearing a knee ligament, and some team officials believed he could benefit from playing every day in the minors.
The Dodgers expect to play their season opener as scheduled Thursday after fixing the plumbing problem that resulted in an on-field flood Tuesday.
The team said "issues with the drainage system at Dodger Stadium" had triggered the flooding. A team statement did not specify the issues but said they had been repaired and that officials were "confident that there will be no further issues."
Sandy Koufax was the first pitcher to win multiple Cy Young Awards (1963, ’65 and ’66), as well as the first pitcher to win a Cy Young Award by a unanimous vote (1963, when he went 25-5 with a 1.88 ERA). He also was the first to throw four no-hitters.
In fact, many people will tell you that the greatest pitcher in baseball history was Sandy Koufax on four days’ rest. Second greatest? Sandy Koufax on three days’ rest.
The commercial opens with an old man talking on a land line, the cord extending from the telephone on the desk to the man in the chair. The desk and chair are ordinary, but the voice is extraordinary.
"I think it's a great idea, Commissioner," Vin Scully says to start the commercial. "I mean, it used to be opening day, not opening days."
For one minute — technically, one 60-second ad — the best baseball broadcaster in history came out of retirement.
The Dodgers have spread the gospel of baseball more than any other franchise, providing platforms for the likes of Jackie Robinson, Fernando Valenzuela, Hideo Nomo and Chan Ho Park. They have established the standard for pitching with rotations that have included stars such as Sandy Koufax and Clayton Kershaw.
What they haven't done much is win.
Games, sure, they have won plenty of those. Championships are another story.