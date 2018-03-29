The commercial opens with an old man talking on a land line, the cord extending from the telephone on the desk to the man in the chair. The desk and chair are ordinary, but the voice is extraordinary.
"I think it's a great idea, Commissioner," Vin Scully says to start the commercial. "I mean, it used to be opening day, not opening days."
For one minute — technically, one 60-second ad — the best baseball broadcaster in history came out of retirement.
The Dodgers have spread the gospel of baseball more than any other franchise, providing platforms for the likes of Jackie Robinson, Fernando Valenzuela, Hideo Nomo and Chan Ho Park. They have established the standard for pitching with rotations that have included stars such as Sandy Koufax and Clayton Kershaw.
What they haven't done much is win.
Games, sure, they have won plenty of those. Championships are another story.