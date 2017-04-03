Dodgers rout Padres, 14-3, in home opener

Dodgers 14, Padres 3 (final): The Dodgers have won their seventh consecutive opening-day game, routing the San Diego Padres back of Clayton Kershaw and a franchise-record four opening-day home runs.

Joc Pederson slugged a grand slam home run in the third inning to break the game open. And Yasmani Grandal followed with the first of his two home runs – one struck left-handed and the other right-handed.

Corey Seager added a home run in the fifth inning.

Kershaw gave up an unearned run in the first inning on a two-base error by Seager, a wild pitch, and a single by Yangervis Solarte through a drawn-in infield.

For a while, it looked like Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts would have to explain why he called for a drawn-in infield in the first inning against the Padres, because Kershaw retired the next 19 consecutive batters. However, Ryan Schimpf slugged a long home run to right field in the seventh inning to moot any potential no-hitter talk.

Kershaw completed seven innings, giving up the two hits and striking out eight and walking one.

Pederson had five runs batted in.