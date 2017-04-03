The Dodgers have opened their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Clayton Kershaw is on the mound for the Dodgers vs. Jhoulys Chacin. Join us as we cover all the action live.
Dodgers trail Padres, 1-0, after one inning
|Mike Hiserman
Padres 1, Dodgers 0, end of first inning: The Dodgers went quietly in the bottom half of the first, as Jhoulys Chacin set them down in order.
Andrew Toles flew out to left, Corey Seager grounded to short and Justin Turner was retired on a comebacker to Chacin.