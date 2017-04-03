The Dodgers have opened their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. In addition to Seager, Joc Pederson has driven in five runs, Yasmani Grandal has homered and Clayton Kershaw has given up one hit in five innings.
The new Dodger Burger is quite tasty
|Dylan Hernandez
Tried the new Dodger Burger.
This beast of a hamburger, which can be purchased at the Bud & Burgers stand on the field level down the third-base line, was handed out for free in the back of the press box in the fifth inning. The sandwich/burger/whatever-you-want-to-call-this-thing looks like a Frankenstein experiment: a beef patty smothered in BBQ sauce, topped with four Dodger Dog slices, caramelized onions and a couple of jalapeno poppers.
“That is vile,” said Andy McCullough, our Dodgers beat writer.
Thankfully, the Dodger Burger tasted better than it looked. It was quite good, actually.
I don’t know if you can eat more than one of these, but it’s probably worth trying once.