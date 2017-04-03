The new Dodger Burger is quite tasty

Tried the new Dodger Burger.

This beast of a hamburger, which can be purchased at the Bud & Burgers stand on the field level down the third-base line, was handed out for free in the back of the press box in the fifth inning. The sandwich/burger/whatever-you-want-to-call-this-thing looks like a Frankenstein experiment: a beef patty smothered in BBQ sauce, topped with four Dodger Dog slices, caramelized onions and a couple of jalapeno poppers.

“That is vile,” said Andy McCullough, our Dodgers beat writer.

Thankfully, the Dodger Burger tasted better than it looked. It was quite good, actually.

I don’t know if you can eat more than one of these, but it’s probably worth trying once.