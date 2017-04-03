The rout is on: Dodgers lead, 9-1, after four innings

Dodgers 9, Padres 1 (after four innings): Andy Green is managing the heck out of the Padres today. It’s just that not much he does is working.

An intentional walk for Adrian Gonzalez in the third contributed to a five-run third inning by the Dodgers.

In the fourth, after Clayton Kershaw led off with a single down the third-base line, Green put a shift on and Andrew Toles hit what would have been a ground ball to short – except there was no player at that position because of the shift.

After Corey Seager struck out looking, Justin Turner crushed a pitch down the third-base line for a double that scored Kershaw.

Green challenged the call, but the replay showed third-base umpire David Rackley got the call right, as well he should have since the ball landed about a foot from where he was standing.

Actually, the replay showed Rackley seemed to pause and even check the mark the ball left where it landed before signaling that it was fair. Indeed, the ball just caught the outside part of the baseline.

That was the last pitch thrown by Padres starter Jhoulys Chacin.

Green turned to Christian Bethancourt, a part-time reliever/part-time catcher, and things didn’t get much better for the Padres.

Bethancourt’s first pitch was a wild pitch that allowed Toles to score.

Toles just beat the throw from catcher Austin Hedges back to Bethancourt at the plate, and Bethancourt was spiked in the process.

He stayed in the game to uncork another wild pitch on his third pitch of his relief appearance, which scored Turner.

After walking Adrian Gonzalez, Bethancourt got Logan Forsythe on a fly ball to right and then Joc Pederson on a drive to left that was caught at the wall.

A few more feet on that one and Pederson would have had two more RBI, which would have given him seven for the day.