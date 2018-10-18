Live updates: LeBron James and the Lakers open the season

LeBron James and his new Lakers teammates open the 2018-19 season against the Trail Blazers on Thursday night at the Moda Center in Portland. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Join the Los Angeles Times’ reporters and editors — Tania Ganguli, Broderick Turner, Dan Woike and Dan Loumena — for live coverage before, during and after the game. The Lakers have lost 15 consecutive games to the Trail Blazers, who themselves are a tough opponent at home, where they have won 17 consecutive openers.