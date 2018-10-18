Live updates: LeBron James and the Lakers open the season

LeBron James and his new Lakers teammates open the 2018-19 season against the Trail Blazers on Thursday night at the Moda Center in Portland. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Join the Los Angeles Times’ reporters and editors — Tania Ganguli, Broderick Turner, Dan Woike and Dan Loumena — for live coverage before, during and after the game. The Lakers have lost 15 consecutive games to the Trail Blazers, who themselves are a tough opponent at home, where they have won 17 consecutive openers.
At the Lakers’ Thursday morning shootaround in Portland, LeBron James was not much different than usual.
He was serious when the moment called for it. He joked around with his teammates occasionally. But Lakers coach Luke Walton did notice one clear sign that this is when it counts.
“He had that locked-in look,” Walton said.