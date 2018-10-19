Lakers center JaVale McGee helped cut the Trail Blazers’ lead to six points, 53-47, with 5:07 left in the second quarter with a pair of dunks and two blocked shots.
LeBron James now has 16 points on five-of-nine shooting. He just missed a free throw not long after missing his only three-point shot.
McGee and Kyle Kuzma each have eight points.
Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu made a pair of free throws with 7:15 left in the second quarter to open a 50-40 lead.
Nic Stauskas made a pair of three-pointers to help Portland increase its three-point lead after the first quarter.
Lakers center JaVale McGee cut the deficit to 50-42 with a layup on a LeBron James feed with 6:30 left before halftime.
The Portland Trail Blazers trailed by 10 points midway through the first quarter but used a 19-6 run to claim a 34-31 lead over the Lakers at the end of the first quarter.
LeBron James has 13 points on five-of-six shooting from the field while making all three of his free throws. James also had two thunderous dunks early in the game when the Lakers ran off to a 25-15 lead.
Damian Lillard, who has been driving down the lane at will, also had 13 points on four-of-eight shooting, the makes all layups. He’s also made all five of his free throws.
Rajon Rondo, Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James all scored inside to help the Lakers stretch their lead to 25-15 with 4:44 left in the first quarter.
Rondo drove from the wing for a layup, Kuzma made a nice spinning move along the baseline, and James got an put-back off a miss.
The Trail Blazers cut the deficit quickly to single digits with Damian Lillard making three free throws after he was fouled from long range. He later drove down the lane and for a layup and Portland trailed by only seven.
Portland settled down after the early timeout, but LeBron James continues to control the pace and scoring.
After he drew a foul in transition on a drive into the lane, he made two free throws for a 21-13 lead with less than six minutes left in the first quarter.
James has nine points on three-of-four shooting (OK, two dunks and a layup) and has made all three of his free throws.
After the Trail Blazers missed their first two shots and the Lakers turned the ball over, Rajon Rondo opens the scoring on a reverse layup more than a minute into the game.
After the Trail Blazers evened the score, Brandon Ingram scored in the lane off a LeBron James feed for a 4-2 lead.
After another Portland miss, the Lakers open a 6-2 lead with a JaVale McGree dunk with 9:40 left in the first quarter.
The Philadelphia 76ers have routed the Chicago Bulls 127-108 in the first game of a nationally televised doubleheader tonight.
The Lakers and Trail Blazers should be tipping off in a matter of minutes to open their seasons.
Portland coach Terry Stotts said that when the team honors Paul Allen, the owner of the Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks who died Monday of cancer, he’ll think about how Allen was an “extraordinary man not only in sports but in the world in general.”
“I’ll probably, when we honor him, just be thinking about the impact on the lives that he’s had around the world beyond basketball,” Stotts said. “It was a phenomenal life and it’s really hard to kind of wrap your mind around it.”
Stotts said at times this week it was hard to focus on his job because his mind wandered back to Allen and what he meant to so many people.