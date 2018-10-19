Tributes to Paul Allen in front of the Moda Center pic.twitter.com/EnSYFgCx2e — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) October 19, 2018

Portland coach Terry Stotts said that when the team honors Paul Allen, the owner of the Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks who died Monday of cancer, he’ll think about how Allen was an “extraordinary man not only in sports but in the world in general.”

“I’ll probably, when we honor him, just be thinking about the impact on the lives that he’s had around the world beyond basketball,” Stotts said. “It was a phenomenal life and it’s really hard to kind of wrap your mind around it.”

Stotts said at times this week it was hard to focus on his job because his mind wandered back to Allen and what he meant to so many people.