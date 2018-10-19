LeBron James had 13 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assists, 1 steal in 1st quarter. He was 5-6 from the field — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) October 19, 2018

The Portland Trail Blazers trailed by 10 points midway through the first quarter but used a 19-6 run to claim a 34-31 lead over the Lakers at the end of the first quarter.

LeBron James has 13 points on five-of-six shooting from the field while making all three of his free throws. James also had two thunderous dunks early in the game when the Lakers ran off to a 25-15 lead.

Damian Lillard, who has been driving down the lane at will, also had 13 points on four-of-eight shooting, the makes all layups. He’s also made all five of his free throws.