Damian Lillard never doubted LeBron James would sign with the Lakers. That didn’t lessen the impact when he did.
“When he did it, I was like, ‘He really did it,’” Lillard, smiling, said after practice Wednesday.
Naturally, Lillard was asked why he automatically assumed James would sign a four-year, $153.3-million deal to join the Lakers and spurn the Cleveland Cavaliers team with which he had spent the last four seasons.
The Los Angeles Times has debuted its sports podcast “Arrive Early, Leave Late” with Beto Duran as host.
Lakers beat reporter Tania Ganguli and national NBA columnist Dan Woike were the first two guests.
Ganguli had an exclusive one-on-one interview with LeBron James that is can’t-miss listening. Woike discusses what he’s learned so far in his travels to Canada, the Bay Area and Houston.