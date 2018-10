The Los Angeles Times has debuted its sports podcast “Arrive Early, Leave Late” with Beto Duran as host.

Lakers beat reporter Tania Ganguli and national NBA columnist Dan Woike were the first two guests.

Ganguli had an exclusive one-on-one interview with LeBron James that is can’t-miss listening. Woike discusses what he’s learned so far in his travels to Canada, the Bay Area and Houston.