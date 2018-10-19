LeBron James huddles with Lakers teammates during the season opener. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

As he took the ball and eyed his path, the anticipation in the arena grew. Fans gasped in unison at the sight of James dribbling the ball close to mid-court, nobody between him and the basket. Once he made up his mind to take off full speed, there was no doubting how that sequence would end.

Moments later, James rose in the air with one arm extended and his brows furrowed. He slammed the ball through the rim, making the whole apparatus shake, and unleashed a howl. Even in this most hostile arena, where the fans chanted “Beat LA” and booed James with the force of a rivalry that’s been one-sided of the last several years, the crowd erupted.

This was LeBron James’ first official score as a Los Angeles Laker.