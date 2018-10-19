Portland coach Terry Stotts said that when the team honors Paul Allen, the owner of the Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks who died Monday of cancer, he’ll think about how Allen was an “extraordinary man not only in sports but in the world in general.”
“I’ll probably, when we honor him, just be thinking about the impact on the lives that he’s had around the world beyond basketball,” Stotts said. “It was a phenomenal life and it’s really hard to kind of wrap your mind around it.”
Stotts said at times this week it was hard to focus on his job because his mind wandered back to Allen and what he meant to so many people.
As they prepared to face LeBron James with his new Lakers team in the season opener Thursday night at the Moda Center, the Portland Trail Blazers looked at some film of James last season when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Portland coach Terry Stotts said it was done to “see if we could discern anything from those games.”
When he compared what James did in Cleveland with that he did during the exhibition season with the Lakers, Stotts immediately noticed that James didn’t have to dominate the basketball nearly as much.
Damian Lillard never doubted LeBron James would sign with the Lakers. That didn’t lessen the impact when he did.
“When he did it, I was like, ‘He really did it,’” Lillard, smiling, said after practice Wednesday.
Naturally, Lillard was asked why he automatically assumed James would sign a four-year, $153.3-million deal to join the Lakers and spurn the Cleveland Cavaliers team with which he had spent the last four seasons.