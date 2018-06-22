Letters: LeBron becoming the next Kobe might not be a good thing

Hyper-chauvinism and rabid nationalism of “USA”-chanting soccer fans who have no dog in the World Cup hunt but still refuse to embrace the Mexican team tell me everything that is wrong with America today. These are our neighbors, our friends, the people who work for and beside us every day, good people who contribute to every community in the United States and make us all better; and yet here we are, a bitter, hate-filled mob of intransigent jerks who can’t see through the fog of a destructive political climate that threatens to destroy the very fabric of our fragile democracy, all in the misbegotten name of “USA! USA! USA!”