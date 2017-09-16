Sports
The Canelo vs. Golovkin card airs live on PPV this Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. At stake: undisputed supremacy in the middleweight division. The main event should start around 7:50 p.m. PT.

Canelo vs. Golovkin: Two hours from main event

We are still two hours away from the start of the main event between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin and the T-Mobile Arena is not half filled yet. 

There is an earlier start time for this main event with an expected start at about 8:10 p.m. You hope the crowd realizes this and gets in the building. Should be a classic.

Currently, the second fight of the pay per view is going on with Diego de la Hoya taking on Randy Caballero. Still another fight to go before the main event. 

Latest updates

