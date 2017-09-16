Canelo vs. Golovkin: Two hours from main event

We are still two hours away from the start of the main event between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin and the T-Mobile Arena is not half filled yet.

There is an earlier start time for this main event with an expected start at about 8:10 p.m. You hope the crowd realizes this and gets in the building. Should be a classic.

Currently, the second fight of the pay per view is going on with Diego de la Hoya taking on Randy Caballero. Still another fight to go before the main event.