The Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin fight lived up to the hype with a classic middleweight battle that ended in a somewhat controversial draw. One judge scored it 118-110 for Canelo, a second judge had it 115-113 for Golovkin and the third had it even.
Canelo Alvarez : ' I thought I won the fight'
Although the judges scored the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin a draw, the Mexican champion thinks he won the fight.
“I thought I won the fight. I was superior inside the ring. I won at least 7 or 8 of the rounds. I was able to counterpunch and even make Gennady Golovkin wobble a couple of times. It’s up to the people if we fight again, I feel frustrated over this draw.”