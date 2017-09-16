Canelo Alvarez : ' I thought I won the fight'

Although the judges scored the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin a draw, the Mexican champion thinks he won the fight.

“I thought I won the fight. I was superior inside the ring. I won at least 7 or 8 of the rounds. I was able to counterpunch and even make Gennady Golovkin wobble a couple of times. It’s up to the people if we fight again, I feel frustrated over this draw.”