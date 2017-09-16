The Canelo vs. Golovkin card airs live on PPV this Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. At stake: undisputed supremacy in the middleweight division. The main event should start around 7:50 p.m. PT.
Canelo vs. Golovkin: The main event is next
The last of the undercard fights is over, and the main event is next. We expect the Canelo Alvarez versus Gennady Golovkin fight to begin around 8 p.m.
The interesting thing to note is that a lttle less than an hour before the main event, the T-Mobile Arena is not near full. There is very little buzz right now inside the arena.