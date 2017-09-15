Cotto hopes to finish his career against Golovkin

Four-division champion Miguel Cotto said he believes if Gennady Golovkin defeats Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night, Cotto will make his farewell fight against Golovkin on Dec. 2 at Madison Square Garden.

Cotto (41-5, 33 knockouts) is coming off an Aug. 26 junior-middleweight victory over Yoshihiro Kamegai at StubHub Center in Carson.

Cotto told reporters Thursday that landing the Golovkin-Alvarez winner would be an outstanding way to close his career.

Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) has fought at Madison Square Garden as recently as March, defeating Daniel Jacobs by unanimous decision.

Since Cotto is promoted by Golden Boy, the same as Alvarez, Cotto's path to landing a Golovkin fight would be easier because of the rematch clause that Alvarez carries over Golovkin. Those two could then fight again in May.

Mexico’s Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) has maintained a May-September fight schedule the past two years, and while he and Cotto generated 900,000 pay-per-view buys in Alvarez’s November 2015 victory by decision, Cotto said he’s not convinced Alvarez would want to fight a third 2017 bout.