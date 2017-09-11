Golovkin's trainer says it's 'impossible' for his fighter to lose Saturday

Nobody has been more bullish on Gennady Golovkin’s ability than his trainer, Abel Sanchez, who said at Dodger Stadium on Sunday that it’s “impossible” for Golovkin to lose to Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in their pay-per-view bout at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

Sanchez, whose teaching of unbeaten, three-belt middleweight champion Golovkin (37-0, 33 knockouts) began with having the fighter study old video of Mexican warrior Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., said the Kazakh's “presence” will determine the outcome of Saturday’s bout.

By that, he means he believes that Golovkin’s preparation and ring experience — marked by a 23-fight knockout streak that was ended in a victory by unanimous decision over Daniel Jacobs in March — should outlast Alvarez’s reliance on youthful energy and power.

Breaking down the fight further, Sanchez said the key discipline to watch will be jab effectiveness.

“The jab is probably the most important weapon,” Sanchez said. “Canelo’s got a good jab, but the timing of Gennady’s jab will be more important. His [jab] is more ramrod.

“I feel like this is a great fight for us, a fight that we’re going to be extremely happy [about] in the end, and good enough that hopefully we do it again.”