Hopkins reflects on a career Golovkin could surpass

Bernard Hopkins’ record run of 20 consecutive middleweight title victories could soon be in danger from Gennady Golovkin, who would be at 19 should he defeat slight underdog Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night.

“My era was my era,” Hopkins said Wednesday at the fighters’ final news conference.

Philadelphia’s Hopkins retired at age 51 in December after getting knocked out of the ring by Joe Smith Jr. at the Forum. Reflecting on his career, he said the bout that most stood out was his 2001 technical-knockout of Felix Trinidad Jr. soon after Sept. 11 at New York's Madison Square Garden.

“That’s 16 years ago if my math’s right,” Hopkins said. “It doesn’t happen all the time. When it does happen, embrace it.”

Hopkins made it clear that he views Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) and Alvarez (49-1-1, 34) as worthy of the title, which he lost to Jermain Taylor in 2005.

“The pride and vision I felt in my career … Canelo and Triple-G, thanks for respecting the division that made me."

“History is something we should always remember.”