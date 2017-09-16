The Canelo vs. Golovkin card airs live on PPV this Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. At stake: undisputed supremacy in the middleweight division. The main event should start around 7:50 p.m. PT.
Las Vegas
Round 1: Close first round goes to Canelo
Loud cheers at the opening bell, and both fighters started by dancing around the ring to the cheers of Canelo, Canelo followed by Triple G.
Canelo lands a nice right to the body, but this is playing out as both boxers said it would: a lot of measuring up the opponent.
Very cautious opening minutes with Golovkin landing the first power shot. Canelo with a nice combination at the one-minute mark. A big uppercut by Canelo just missed to a loud gasp from the crowd.
A very close round, but it goes to Canelo.
LA Times Card: 10-9 Canelo