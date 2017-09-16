Round 1: Close first round goes to Canelo

Loud cheers at the opening bell, and both fighters started by dancing around the ring to the cheers of Canelo, Canelo followed by Triple G.

Canelo lands a nice right to the body, but this is playing out as both boxers said it would: a lot of measuring up the opponent.

Very cautious opening minutes with Golovkin landing the first power shot. Canelo with a nice combination at the one-minute mark. A big uppercut by Canelo just missed to a loud gasp from the crowd.

A very close round, but it goes to Canelo.

LA Times Card: 10-9 Canelo