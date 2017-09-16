Round 12: Canelo gets the 12th and it goes to the judges

Canelo uppercut opens the round and stops Golovkin. Both fighters seem pretty fresh even in this 12th round. Another good uppercut combination from Canelo.

You can feel the desperation in Golovkin as he keeps pressing forward. This is a real classic fight. Golovkin lands a nice combination and he needs to keep pressing the action.

Some nice action in the middle of the ring to end the fight and both boxers are really leaving everything out there. It's a really close fight. Canelo eeks out a hard-fought win.

LA TImes Card: 10-9 Canelo (115-113 Canelo)