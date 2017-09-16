GGG starts the round by flicking his jab with a nice combination by Canelo to start the round.

Canelo is looking like he wants to land those power punches early. He isn't backing away. Another good combination from Canelo. Left by Golovkin just misses, and Canelo works the body a bit.

Canelo looks much stronger early, snapping punches. A good round for Canelo

LA Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (20-18 Canelo)