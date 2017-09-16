Round 4: Golovkin wins his first round with strong combinations

Canelo lands a couple strong lefts and the crowd starts up with 'Mexico, Mexico' chant. This is definitely trending Canelo's way in the early rounds.

Golovkin hasn't been able to work the body and Canelo looks just a bit faster. Nice combinatin by Golovkin as Canelo is standing against the ropes.

He is taunting Golvkin a bit, which may be the first time that has ever been done to him. That confidence is showing strong now. A nice left by Golovkin silences the crowd.

Golovkin wins his first close round.

LA Times Card: Golovkin 10-9 (39-37 Canelo)