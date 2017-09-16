Round 8: Canelo bounces back with nice combinations

This fight is living up to the hype with constant action. Both boxers are executing their strategy through the first half of the fight.

Golovkin is feeling much more comfortable throwing his jab now, and the crowd is noticing. What was expected to be a heavily pro-Canelo crowd isn't manifesting itself right now.

Golovkin continues to stalk, but Canelo finally landed with one of those vicious uppercuts to stop Golovkin.

Golovkin is looking a little puffy around the eyes. Close round goes to Canelo.

LA Times Card: Canelo 10-9 (77-75 Canelo)