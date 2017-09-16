Round 9: Even round goes to Golovkin; fight tightens up

Classic back and forth in the corner with both fighters unleashing strong blows. This needs an immediate rematch. It's a classic.

The body shots haven't really been used much in the last couple of rounds as both fighters are mostly throwing jabs and uppercuts. Canelo really wants to set up his uppercut.

Canelo drops his hands in the corner, but Golovkin keeps peppering him there. Nice combo by Canelo in the middle of the ring.

A very even round. It could go either way. I'll give it to Golovkin since he was pressing the action more.

LA TImes Card: Golovkin 10-9 (86-85 Canelo)