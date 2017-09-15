The Canelo vs. Golovkin card airs live on PPV this Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. At stake: undisputed supremacy in the middleweight division. The main event should start around 7:50 p.m. PT.
Ryan Garcia, all of 19, wins by knockout in 30 seconds
Lance Pugmire
One day, Victorville’s Ryan Garcia hopes to participate on a pay-per-view card like the one Saturday featuring the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin showdown.
Garcia, 19, showed the potential to reach such a spot Friday during an ESPN Desportes card at MGM Grand’s Marquee Ballroom, posting a first-round knockout of Mexico’s Miguel Carrizoza in 30 seconds.
“I didn’t expect that. [Carrizoza] has never been knocked down. He fought a friend of mine and went the distance and they tell me he spars world champions,” said Garcia, a super-featherweight who is unbeaten in 11 fights, winning 10 by knockout.
“I expected some competitive work, but I’ve seen the opportunity and I attacked.”
Former middleweight champion Bernard Hopkins, calling the fight on television, turned around to print reporters and exclaimed, “Not only is he handsome, he can fight!”
A Garcia handler said the plan is to keep the talented prospect busy, with another fight coming by December.
The explosiveness of his punches “comes from over the years … I’ve learned to channel the energy in your hand. You can channel it -- boom! – and it just comes out. If you see the opportunity, you’ve got to shoot it."
Garcia added that the knockout "was 80 percent leverage.”