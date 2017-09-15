Ryan Garcia, all of 19, wins by knockout in 30 seconds

Ryan Garcia signed with Golden Boy Promotions when he was 18.

One day, Victorville’s Ryan Garcia hopes to participate on a pay-per-view card like the one Saturday featuring the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin showdown.

Garcia, 19, showed the potential to reach such a spot Friday during an ESPN Desportes card at MGM Grand’s Marquee Ballroom, posting a first-round knockout of Mexico’s Miguel Carrizoza in 30 seconds.

“I didn’t expect that. [Carrizoza] has never been knocked down. He fought a friend of mine and went the distance and they tell me he spars world champions,” said Garcia, a super-featherweight who is unbeaten in 11 fights, winning 10 by knockout.

“I expected some competitive work, but I’ve seen the opportunity and I attacked.”

Former middleweight champion Bernard Hopkins, calling the fight on television, turned around to print reporters and exclaimed, “Not only is he handsome, he can fight!”

A Garcia handler said the plan is to keep the talented prospect busy, with another fight coming by December.

The explosiveness of his punches “comes from over the years … I’ve learned to channel the energy in your hand. You can channel it -- boom! – and it just comes out. If you see the opportunity, you’ve got to shoot it."

Garcia added that the knockout "was 80 percent leverage.”