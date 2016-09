It is 86 degrees in Pasadena and all is quiet around and in the Rose Bowl with an hour until kickoff for the game between UCLA and UNLV.

Keep in mind, in case the crowd seems sparse, that UCLA does not begin school until Sept. 22, so many students will not attend the game.

Josh Rosen and the Bruins are looking for their first win of the season after an overtime loss in Week 1 against Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.

UNLV quarterback Johnny Stanton played at Santa Margarita High. He committed to Nebraska and spent two seasons there before playing last season at Saddleback College.