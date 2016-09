UCLA's defense couldn't stop the run.

Where have you heard that before?

Lexington Thomas rushed for 12 yards and a UNLV touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, in the first quarter.

Quarterback Johnny Stanton, on third and 13, saw a wide open lane and took off running for a 14-yard gain to setup the touchdown carry. 

Thomas has rushed for 43 yards in seven carries.

Stanton has completed one of five passes for 16 yards.