Down three scores and grasping at straws, UNLV's offense exited the field after four passes failed to net a first down.

Runnin' Rebels quarterback Johnny Stanton found Darren Woods Jr. for a nine-yard gain on third down, but UCLA safety Randall Goforth broke up a pass a play later to force a turnover on downs.

It was a punctuation mark for Goforth's day, which included two interceptions while the Bruins built their 42-41 lead.