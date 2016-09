Johnny Stanton completed a 14-yard pass for a touchdown to Mekhi Stevenson.

UCLA leads UNLV, 28-14, in the second quarter.

The scoring drive covered 76 yards in 10 plays and took 3:07.

UCLA defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes was on the bench for the series.

Linebacker Jayon Brown watched a Stanton pass fly right through his hands before he laid on the turf, knowing he should have intercepted it.

Stanton has completed seven of 15 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, with an interception.