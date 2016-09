Soso Jamabo rushed for three yards and a UCLA touchdown. The Bruins lead UNLV, 7-0.

The scoring drive covered 71 yards in 14 plays and took 5:40 off the clock.

Josh Rosen completed passes to Kenny Walker, Darren Andrews, Ishmael Adams and Alex Van Dyke in the series.

He threw six consecutive passes to start the game.

Walker also dropped a deep pass from Rosen that could have resulted in a touchdown.

On second and 25, Jamabo rushed for 22 yards before a Rosen pass fell incoplete. The Bruins went for it on fourth and three and Rosen completed a pass to Adams for a first down to setup the touchdown run.