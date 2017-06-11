The U.S. men's national team is in Mexico City to take on Mexico at Estadio Azteca. It's a crucial match in World Cup qualifying for Russia 2018.
Los Angeles Times sports writers Kevin Baxter and Dylan Hernandez and foreign correspondents Kate Linthicum and Patrick McDonell will provide live updates. The match starts at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time. It's on TV on Fox Sports 1 and Univision.
Mexico inches away from taking the lead
|Angel Rodriguez
Mexico just missed a chance to take the lead at the 70th minute on Herrera free kick that had beaten Brad Guzan but didn't beat the post.
The shot crashed against the goal post and was quickly cleared by the U.S. defense.
It'll be a nail-biting final 15 minutes for the U.S. as Mexico will surely look to find the leading goal.