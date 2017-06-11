Mexico inches away from taking the lead

The U.S. men's national team is in Mexico City to take on Mexico at Estadio Azteca. It's a crucial match in World Cup qualifying for Russia 2018.

Los Angeles Times sports writers Kevin Baxter and Dylan Hernandez and foreign correspondents Kate Linthicum and Patrick McDonell will provide live updates. The match starts at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time. It's on TV on Fox Sports 1 and Univision.



