The U.S. men's national team travels to Mexico City today to take on Mexico from Estadio Azteca in a crucial match in World Cup qualifying for Russia 2018.
Join the team of Los Angeles Times sports writers Kevin Baxter and Dylan Hernandez and foreign correspondents Kate Linthicum and Patrick McDonell for live updates from inside Azteca and around Mexico City throughout the day leading up to the match at 5:30 pm. (Pacific Time).
U.S. players will represent their country, if not their president, when they play Mexico
|Dylan Hernandez
Bruce Arena, the head coach of the United States national soccer team, wanted to make something clear.
When his team takes the field against Mexico at Azteca Stadium on Sunday, it will be representing the United States. It won’t be representing its president.
It’s a strange time to be an American, especially an American abroad. And with the U.S. playing in Mexico for the first time since Donald Trump was elected president, Arena was doing the same awkward dance many of us do these days when speaking to foreigners or visiting another country, explaining how the views and policies of the administration might not reflect your own.
“We have the greatest respect for Mexico, its people, its football team,” the former Galaxy coach said. “I live in Los Angeles. I experience, on a daily basis, people of Mexican heritage. They’re wonderful people, they contribute greatly to our society in many ways. We think the world of them.
The dirty tackles, head-butts and upsets: A history of the 83-year U.S.-Mexico soccer rivalry
|Kevin Baxter
The U.S. played Mexico in soccer for the first time in 1934, winning 4-2 in a World Cup qualifier.
It would be 46 years and 25 games before the U.S. would win again. But in the last 17 years what had been a hopelessly one-sided competition has become one of soccer’s most spirited rivalries, with the U.S. going 13-7-5 since 2000. The rivalry will be revived Sunday when the U.S. heads to Estadio Azteca, Mexico’s imposing home fortress in the suburbs of the Mexican capital, for a crucial World Cup qualifier.
Times soccer writer Kevin Baxter spoke to nine retired players, from both sides of the field, to get their take on the rivalry’s meaning, and why it endures.
Landon Donovan came of age as U.S.-Mexico soccer rivalry blossomed
|Kevin Baxter
Dear Mexico, Landon Donovan would like to apologize.
Although the greatest player in U.S. soccer history grew up in Southern California, where he learned Spanish by playing against Mexican American kids, he says he had little understanding of the importance Mexicans place on the U.S.-Mexico rivalry.
So when, as an 18-year-old, he scored the goal that beat Mexico in his first international cap, he figured, how big can these games be?
Rivalry with Mexico a family feud for three members of the U.S. team
|Kevin Baxter
Herculez Gomez grew up surrounded by the U.S.-Mexico soccer rivalry.
As a boy, he remembers getting up early on weekends to watch games from Mexico with his immigrant parents. Then when he got older, he would drive to the Rose Bowl to see the Galaxy play.
“I had two sets of heroes,” he said. “I idolized Cobi Jones, I idolized Cuauhtemoc Blanco.”
'In your face, Trump!' Mexicans really, really want to win Sunday's U.S.-Mexico soccer match
|Kate Linthicum and Cecilia Sanchez
Soccer-crazed Mexicans tune in for every big game, crowding bars, restaurants and any other place with a television.
But Sunday’s match will be exceptional: As the Mexican national team faces off against the United States in a World Cup qualifying contest here, it won’t just be about who best handles the ball.
“President Trump has offended us, he is threatening us with his wall,” said Mario López, 38, who was selling sports clothes from a stand in a crowded market in Mexico City.
Christian Pulisic comes through in 2-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago
|Kevin Baxter
It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t always pretty.
But in the end, the U.S. national soccer team proved effective Thursday, riding a pair of second-half goals from teenager Christian Pulisic to a 2-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in a World Cup qualifier the Americans couldn’t afford to lose.
The win, combined with a scoreless draw between Panama and Costa Rica, lifted the U.S. to third in the qualifying table halfway through the 10-game CONCACAF tournament, rescuing a qualifying campaign that was a shambles less than three months ago.