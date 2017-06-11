A defensive lineup for U.S. Will it be enough to hold off El Tri?

U.S. national team head coach Bruce Arena is going to trot a lineup with seven total changes. Missing from the lineup against Mexico in Azteca are goalkeeper Tim Howard, midfielder Clint Dempsey and forward Jozy Altidore.

Arena is lining up in a 3-4-3 that will probably resemble a 3-2-5 arrangement with Demarcus Beasley and DeAndre Yedlin tracking back to defend against an explosive Mexican lineup.

The thinking is that Christian Pulisic and Bobby Wood can provide some dangerous runs in the counterattack to keep Mexico honest.

A tie will feel like a win for the United States, and the point will be critical in the team's chances of staying in the top three positions in CONCACAF.

We'll see early on how long the U.S. stays in that 3-4-3 formation.