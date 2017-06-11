A disappointing finish: 'I hoped for more from Mexico'

After Sunday's game, which ended in a 1-1 draw, there was profound disappointment here with the performance of the Mexican squad, which many had considered superior to the U.S. side.

Some sports commentators said the U.S. team appeared better organized than its Mexican opponents, a view shared by many fans.

Still, there was relief that at least Mexico did not lose — a result that would have been a humiliation, especially considering the charged political context between Mexico and the United States.

“I hoped for more from Mexico. I thought they would play better, but we were deceived,” said Rodrigo Bolanos, 22, who watched the game at the Malafama bar in Mexico City’s Condesa district.

“The only good thing was that the gringos didn’t win. That would have been a great embarrassment.”