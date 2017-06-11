The U.S. men's national soccer team got an early score from Michael Bradley while Mexico answered halfway through the first half on a free kick by Carlos Vela on Sunday night at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
A tense night at Mexico City bars as patrons watch the World Cup qualifier
|Patrick J. McDonnell and Cecilia Sanchez
At Wichitos restaurant in Mexico’s Condesa district, Alfonso Diaz and five friends watched the tightly played match closely. All were stunned when the Untied States took an early 1-0 lead.
“I was speechless,” said Diaz, 33, a software programmer. “What a shock that was.”
Calm was restored when the Mexican side tied the score some minutes later.
Across the busy street, Carlos Santamaria, 30, manager of Seps restaurant, sensed early that a tie was a likely result — and he wasn’t happy about it.
“For Mexico, today’s game means more than a World Cup qualification match,” said Santamaria. “There is a lot of pride caught up in this game, and we should not be satisfied with a tie."
At least Mexico didn't lose, though.
"If we lose, we will be the laughingstock of all the Americans — and above all of their president,” Santamaria said.