'It's better than losing,' says disappointed Mexico fan

With about 10 minutes remaining in the match, a cold rain started to fall.

As fans scrambled to put on plastic ponchos, Alberto Medina kept watching the field. It was still 1-1.

"I'm a little frustrated that we don't have a lead over the gringos," he said. "We could still lose."

Medina, 78, wanted desperately for Mexico to win — because he loved the team and because he wanted to send a message.

"It would be a nice little swipe at Trump," he said.

Medina had been to three other U.S.-Mexico games in his life. Mexico had won one and lost one. The third was a draw.

"I felt so happy when they won," he said. "I want that again."

But it wasn't meant to be. As the rain came down, the match ended. Another draw.

"Well," he said. "It's better than losing."