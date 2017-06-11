The U.S. men's national team is in Mexico City to take on Mexico at Estadio Azteca. It's a crucial match in World Cup qualifying for Russia 2018.
Los Angeles Times sports writers Kevin Baxter and Dylan Hernandez and foreign correspondents Kate Linthicum and Patrick McDonell will provide live updates. The match starts at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time. It's on TV on Fox Sports 1 and Univision.
Nagbe the first U.S. sub replacing Arriola
|Angel Rodriguez
Bruce Arena makes his first sub as Darlington Nagbe replaced Paul Arriola who had some decent moments but was mostly quiet in the first half.
Nagbe played in the U.S. win versus Trinidad and Tobago and brings a more dynamic presence to the field than Arriola.
Two more subs for Arena are left and you'd expect to see someone replace Beasley here soon. Tue U.S. is 20 minutes away from taking a point back from Azteca.