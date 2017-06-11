Nagbe the first U.S. sub replacing Arriola

U.S. coach Bruce Arena gives instructions to his players Sunday.

Bruce Arena makes his first sub as Darlington Nagbe replaced Paul Arriola who had some decent moments but was mostly quiet in the first half.

Nagbe played in the U.S. win versus Trinidad and Tobago and brings a more dynamic presence to the field than Arriola.

Two more subs for Arena are left and you'd expect to see someone replace Beasley here soon. Tue U.S. is 20 minutes away from taking a point back from Azteca.