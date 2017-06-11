Observations at halftime of U.S. vs. Mexico

A fast-paced first 45 minutes from Azteca. Expect the U.S. to hunker down in the second half and try to get home with a point.

Beasley will probably be subbed out, and it'll be interesting to see who Arena goes with. Graham Zusi appeared to be the sub whom Arena was going to use when Beasley looked to be out because of an injury.

Kellyn Acosta needed to have planted Chicharito at midfield on that counterattack. Hernandez was able to avoid Acosta's tackle and it ended up leading to Vela's goal. Imagine what Jermaine Jones would have done to Chicharito.

Christian Pulisic has been really quiet today. He is not getting the service he has needed but in his limited touches he has looked dangerous.