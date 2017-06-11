The U.S. men's national team is in Mexico City to take on Mexico at Estadio Azteca. It's a crucial match in World Cup qualifying for Russia 2018.
Los Angeles Times sports writers Kevin Baxter and Dylan Hernandez and foreign correspondents Kate Linthicum and Patrick McDonell will provide live updates. The match starts at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time. It's on TV on Fox Sports 1 and Univision.
Observations at halftime of U.S. vs. Mexico
|Angel Rodriguez
A fast-paced first 45 minutes from Azteca. Expect the U.S. to hunker down in the second half and try to get home with a point.
Beasley will probably be subbed out, and it'll be interesting to see who Arena goes with. Graham Zusi appeared to be the sub whom Arena was going to use when Beasley looked to be out because of an injury.
Kellyn Acosta needed to have planted Chicharito at midfield on that counterattack. Hernandez was able to avoid Acosta's tackle and it ended up leading to Vela's goal. Imagine what Jermaine Jones would have done to Chicharito.
Christian Pulisic has been really quiet today. He is not getting the service he has needed but in his limited touches he has looked dangerous.