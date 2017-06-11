The U.S. men's national team is in Mexico City to take on Mexico at Estadio Azteca. It's a crucial match in World Cup qualifying for Russia 2018.
Los Angeles Times sports writers Kevin Baxter and Dylan Hernandez and foreign correspondents Kate Linthicum and Patrick McDonell will provide live updates. The match starts at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time. It's on TV on Fox Sports 1 and Univision.
Some Mexican fans face a difficult choice: Whom to support?
|Kate Linthicum
Many fans at Sunday's World Cup soccer qualifying match faced a difficult decision when it came to which team to support.
"I have American kids, and I own an American business. That country has given everything to me," said Rafael Martinez, 52, who was born in Mexico but now runs a restaurant in Manassas, Va.
"My heart is divided," he said.
But Martinez was wearing Mexican green Sunday. He and a group of friends and family who traveled from Virginia for the game each had a letter printed on their shirt.
Together, they spelled out "Viva Mexico."
"It's where I was raised," Martinez said. "I've gotta support them."
He brought along his 17-year-old son, Alex, who was born in the United States but said he has increasingly found himself defending his family's Mexican heritage amid a racially charged political climate.
"It's sad," Martinez said. He said he was happy to be in a place where he could freely celebrate his Mexican pride.
Martinez also brought along the manager of his restaurant, an American named Luke Tamer, 29.
Tamer also wore a green Mexico shirt. But he had a secret. Underneath was another shirt, this one featuring a bald eagle wearing American flag sunglasses.
"I'm a little undercover right now," he said.
Tamer said he wore the green shirt to show his solidarity with Mexicans.
"I've had a great trip here," he said. "With the kindness of all these people, I don't see how some Americans can be against them."