Some Mexican fans face a difficult choice: Whom to support?

Fans of Mexico listen to their national anthem before the start of the game Sunday.

Many fans at Sunday's World Cup soccer qualifying match faced a difficult decision when it came to which team to support.

"I have American kids, and I own an American business. That country has given everything to me," said Rafael Martinez, 52, who was born in Mexico but now runs a restaurant in Manassas, Va.

"My heart is divided," he said.

But Martinez was wearing Mexican green Sunday. He and a group of friends and family who traveled from Virginia for the game each had a letter printed on their shirt.

Together, they spelled out "Viva Mexico."

"It's where I was raised," Martinez said. "I've gotta support them."

He brought along his 17-year-old son, Alex, who was born in the United States but said he has increasingly found himself defending his family's Mexican heritage amid a racially charged political climate.

"It's sad," Martinez said. He said he was happy to be in a place where he could freely celebrate his Mexican pride.

Martinez also brought along the manager of his restaurant, an American named Luke Tamer, 29.

Tamer also wore a green Mexico shirt. But he had a secret. Underneath was another shirt, this one featuring a bald eagle wearing American flag sunglasses.

"I'm a little undercover right now," he said.

Tamer said he wore the green shirt to show his solidarity with Mexicans.

"I've had a great trip here," he said. "With the kindness of all these people, I don't see how some Americans can be against them."