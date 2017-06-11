This fan only has eyes for the game

Alejandro Sioron, 21, wasn't yelling at the Americans. He wasn't chucking empty beer cups their way.

His eyes were glued on the field.

"They're so evenly matched," he said. "It's thrilling. How could my focus be on the fans? It's on the game."

But he did feel a stirring of nationalism seeing the stadium packed with his countrymen, dressed all in green.

"It's so emotional, to see so many of my countrymen together," said Sioron, who works at a car dealership. "It's beautiful to see."