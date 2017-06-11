U.S. fans getting full protection inside Estadio Azteca

The U.S.-vs.-Mexico soccer rivalry is one of the most intense in the world, given the border shared by the two countries and the complex geopolitical relationship.

L.A. Times writer Kevin Baxter detailed the history of the rivalry in all its hard-fought glory with some former players from both sides.

But an interesting part of the dynamic also comes from hardy U.S. soccer fans who brave the hostile treatment of the Mexican fans inside Estadio Azteca.

As shown by Dylan Hernandez's tweet below, at least U.S. fans will be well protected.