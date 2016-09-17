USC is no match for Stanford, losing 27-10 in Pac-12 opener

USC was no match for Stanford.

Christian McCaffrey dazzled and Michael Rector turned on the speed.

The Cardinal defeated the Trojans, 27-10, in a Pac-12 Conference opener Saturday in Palo Alto.

The Trojans fall to 1-2 on the season, 0-1 in the Pac-12, and Stanford improves to 2-0 and 1-0.

McCaffrey, last season’s runner-up in Heisman Trophy voting, caught a 56-yard pass for a touchdown to set the tone in the first quarter and give Stanford a 7-0 lead.

McCaffrey rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown in 30 carries. He caught four passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.

USC's Ronald Jones rushed for one yard and a touchdown to make it 17-10, Stanford, in the third quarter. It was USC's first touchdown against a Power Five opponent this season.

But Rector put the game out of reach for the Trojans, 27-10, later in the quarter when he took a reverse and rushed 56 yards for a touchdown.

Max Browne completed 18 of 28 passes for 191 yards. Sam Darnold replaced Browne in the final series of the fourth quarter and completed five of seven passes, with an interception.

Stanford's Ryan Burns completed nine of 15 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. He had one pass intercepted by Adoree’ Jackson.

USC's Clay Helton falls to 1-4 since he was named permanent coach last season.