With the NFL draft just a week a way it’s time for The Times’ live beat writer mock draft.
Beat writers from around the country will play the role of general manager for the team's they cover. Selections will be announced every three minutes.
Mock draft: Bills draft QB of future in North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky at No. 10
|Tim Graham
QB Mitchell Trubisky, North Carolina
The Bills have so many needs, they would be better off trading back for more picks. They resigned Tyrod Taylor but still must shape the organization’s long-term future at quarterback.