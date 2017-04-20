With the NFL draft just a week a way it’s time for The Times’ live beat writer mock draft.
Beat writers from around the country will play the role of general manager for the team's they cover. Selections will be announced every three minutes.
Mock draft: Browns take Alabama TE O.J. Howard with No. 12 pick
|Jeff Schudel
TE O.J. Howard, Alabama
The Browns would like Mitchell Trubisky at 12, but if they can't get him, Howard would give them an offensive weapon they did not have last year. When he was with Cincinnati, Hue Jackson showed with Tyler Eifert what he can do with a good tight end. Howard fills that role.