With the NFL draft just a week a way it’s time for The Times’ live beat writer mock draft.
Beat writers from around the country will play the role of general manager for the team's they cover. Selections will be announced every three minutes.
Mock draft: Colts select UCLA OLB Takkarist McKinley at No. 15
|Stephen Holder
OLB Takkarist McKinley, UCLA
The Colts' priority this off-season has been their pass rush. They addressed it to a degree by signing Jabaal Sheard and Johnathan Hankins, but his would be as big or bigger.